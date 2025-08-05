Voya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $166…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $166 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $356 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.2 million.

