VNET Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $339.8 million in the period.

VNET Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.