Live Radio
Home » Latest News » VNET Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VNET Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 21, 2025, 5:20 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $339.8 million in the period.

VNET Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up