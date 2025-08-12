VivoSim: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.14.

The development-stage company focused on commercializing functional human tissue for drug and biological research posted revenue of $37,000 in the period.

