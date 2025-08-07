Vital Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.4 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $770 million.

