Vital Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $582.6 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $582.6 million in its second quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of $15.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $429.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.