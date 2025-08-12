Live Radio
Vista Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 5:27 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

