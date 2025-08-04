Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $37…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $297 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.2 million.

