Vinci Compass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Tuesday reported profit of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

The Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period.

