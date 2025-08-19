Viking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $439…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $439 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

