Viking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 19, 2025, 7:16 AM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $439 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIK

