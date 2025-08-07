Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $58.7…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $58.7 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $351.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.8 million.

