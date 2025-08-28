Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Victoria’s Secret expects its results to range from a loss of 75 cents per share to a loss of 55 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.33 billion to $6.41 billion.

