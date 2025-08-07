Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $8…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.8 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $298 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.