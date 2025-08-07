Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period.

Viatris expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.16 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTRS

