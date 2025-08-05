ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

