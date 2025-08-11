Viant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported earnings of $290,000 in its…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported earnings of $290,000 in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period.

