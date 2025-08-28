Assisted Living Benefits for Veterans and Their Spouses

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting…

If you or your spouse served in the military, you may be entitled to certain benefits that could make getting older a little less expensive.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers several funding programs that can help offset the costs of specific kinds of care later in life. For some people, this benefit can be a game-changer when weighing how to pay for assisted living or other long-term care options.

Here’s everything you need to know about VA benefits for assisted living, including eligibility requirements and accessing the benefits you qualify for.

[Read: 11 Signs Your Aging Parent Needs Senior Care]

What Is Assisted Living and Who Qualifies for It?

Assisted living is designed to support older adults who need help with two or more activities of daily living — such as bathing, dressing, eating and toileting — but don’t require round-the-clock nursing care provided in a nursing home.

As many older adults develop mobility issues and chronic health conditions over time, moving to assisted living can help them maintain their independence while providing important social and health benefits.

However, assisted living can be expensive; CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care Survey reports that in 2024, the median monthly cost for an assisted living community was $5,900. That number can vary widely depending on the facility’s location, services provided and other factors.

Many aging veterans have specific needs that assisted living could help fulfill, but balk at the cost. However, many of these veterans are eligible for benefits from the VA that can help cover the costs of this type of support. They just don’t know it.

[READ: Resources for Caregivers of Military Veterans]

What Are VA Benefits for Assisted Living?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, also known as the VA, is a federal agency that provides benefits, health care and cemetery services to military veterans.

Some individuals are eligible for benefits from the VA, which can be applied to assisted living for veterans.

“These benefits aren’t just numbers,” says Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin in Round Rock, Texas. “They’re a way to honor veterans’ service to our country.”

For veterans who need assisted living, VA benefits typically cover:

— 24/7 nursing and medical care

— Physical therapy

— Help with activities of daily living, or ADLs

— Comfort care and pain management

— Caregiver respite

These benefits do not typically cover rent, utilities, food and other cost-of-living expenses, but the pension you receive from the VA can be used to cover some of them.

[READ: How to Pay for Senior Living]

Senior Care for Veterans: Types of VA Benefits

Depending on your specific service history and eligibility, there are a range of benefits that can be used to offset the costs of assisted living, including:

— Aid and Attendance and Housebound benefits

— VA pension or survivors’ pension

— Veteran-Directed care program

— Geriatric and extended care services

— State veteran homes

— Home and community-based services waivers

— VA disability compensation

— Reimbursement for nursing home care

— VA health care benefits

Aid and Attendance and Housebound benefits

The most commonly used benefits are the Aid and Attendance pensionand the Survivors Pension, says Rick Wigginton, Chief Sales Officer with Brookdale Senior Living, a Tennessee-based senior living company with more than 640 senior living communities in 41 states across the country.

Those benefits assist not just the veteran, but also the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with wartime service.

The Aid and Attendance benefit is an add-on to the VA pension, designed for veterans who need assistance with daily living activities. To qualify, veterans must meet at least one of the following conditions:

— Require help with at least two ADLs

— Be bedridden

— Need a nursing home due to mental or physical incapacity

— Have a severe visual impairment

The Housebound allowance is an addition to the VA pension for veterans who are largely confined to their home because of a permanent disability. This benefit cannot be received simultaneously with the Aid and Attendance benefit.

If you qualify for the Aid and Attendance benefit, a single veteran may receive up to an additional $2,358 per month, and a married veteran with a dependent child receives up to $2,795 per month. The amount paid out is based on income, assets and need. You can use these funds for expenses such as room, board and care.

This benefit can be used for either in-home care or care at a senior care facility, such as an assisted living community or nursing home.

[READ: When Is It Time to Move From Independent to Assisted Living?]

VA pension or survivors’ pension

Both veterans and their surviving spouses may be awarded a pension. Both are intended for low-income veterans, and the recipient can spend it as they see fit — for room, board and care as needed.

This pension is different from the pay of retired military personnel’s pay, which may require a certain length of service. Eligibility and pension amounts depend on several factors, including the type and duration of service, as well as financial need.

The VA’s Maximum Annual Pension Rate, or MAPR, is the highest benefit amount a person can receive as a pension from the VA. In 2025, for veterans who don’t qualify for the Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits, the monthly MAPR is $1,413 for a veteran with no spouse or dependent child and $1,851 per month for a veteran with a spouse or dependent child.

The surviving spouse of a pensioned veteran who has no dependent children receives $948 per month, with a surviving spouse with at least one dependent child receives $1,241 per month. The surviving spouse can access these benefits as long as they don’t remarry.

[READ: Assisted Living Categories and Levels, Explained]

Veteran-Directed Care program

This program, also known as Veterans Directed Home and Community-Based Services, or VD-HCBS, provides veterans with a flexible budget to pay for services that help them live independently in their own homes or communities, potentially delaying or avoiding the need for assisted living, Eisenberg says.

With the money, veterans can hire family members, friends or an outside agency to provide caregiver services, or can use it to purchase goods and services that help them remain at home. It’s designed to support veterans who need personal care services and help with ADLs. It can also help veterans who are feeling isolated and caregivers who are experiencing burnout.

This funding is not specifically intended to cover room and board, but rather to support caregiver services. The dollar amount of this benefit varies based on individual circumstances.

Geriatric and extended care services

Eisenberg notes that the VA offers a range of geriatric and extended care services:

— Home-based primary care

— Homemaker and home health aide services

— Adult day health care

— Respite care

— Hospice and palliative care

“These services can support veterans in assisted living or help them stay at home longer,” she explains.

For example, the Homemaker Home Health Aide Care program, which can be used in conjunction with other home- and community-based services, is designed for veterans who require personal care services and assistance with activities of daily living. This includes homemaker services, meaning the assistance of a housekeeper or similar professional to help maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

State veterans homes

Some veterans may be able to access care directly from the VA, as certain VA medical centers have dedicated long-term care units. Note: These services are available only to veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.

“These homes often have more affordable rates compared to private facilities and offer specialized care for veterans,” Eisenberg says.

What’s available varies by state.

Home- and community-based services waivers

In some states, veterans can access home- and community-based services through Medicaid waivers that cover the costs of assisted living. These programs are state-specific and offer a wide range of services to help veterans remain in community settings. However, they do not cover the cost of room and board, and there are specific eligibility requirements that must be met.

VA disability compensation

For veterans who were injured or got sick as a result of their time in the military or had an existing condition that was exacerbated by their service, VA disability compensation may be an option. This benefit is not related to financial need but is based on disability status — the more severe the disability, the more money you can access.

For 2025, the veterans’ disability compensation rates range from $175.51 per month to $3,831.30 for a veteran with no dependents. Spouses and veterans with dependents may be eligible for additional financial support each month, depending on the level of disability and their individual circumstances. (These rates are expected to increase by roughly 2.6% in 2026, but official rates have not yet been released. New rates will be announced in mid-October and become effective on December 1, 2025.)

Beneficiaries can use this compensation as they see fit, including for room and board, and it can be applied to VA-assisted living costs if needed.

Reimbursement for nursing home care

The VA may also reimburse contracted long-term care at skilled nursing facilities in some cases. The VA integrated health care system has more than 1,200 care locations and may pay for care at providers outside the VA system.

For reimbursement, each facility determines its own qualifications, so you’ll need to ask at the facility where you’re seeking treatment.

VA health care benefits

Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can also receive various services, such as medical care, mental health services and social work support, that assist with aging in place or a transition to assisted living, Eisenberg points out.

How Are VA Benefits for Assisted Living Different From Medicare and Medicaid?

VA benefits are distinct from Medicare and Medicaid, which cover a larger swath of the population.

Medicare, for instance, is a federal health insurance program primarily for adults age 65 and older. On the other hand, Medicaid is a combined state and federal program that provides health coverage to low-income individuals, regardless of age.

VA benefits, however, are only for eligible veterans. These benefits are also not tied to a specific period, unlike Medicare payments for long-term care, which are time-limited and vary based on the length of stay.

Additionally, VA benefits do not cover rent in an assisted living community, Wigginton says. However, they “may pay for some of the extra services veterans need, such as nursing assistance, help with bathing and toileting and possibly even meals,” he notes.

Likewise, Medicare does not cover the cost of assisted living communities, but may cover qualified medical expenses incurred by residents residing in one. By comparison, Medicaid does cover some costs associated with assisted living, but strict eligibility criteria must be met before it kicks in.

In some cases, veterans may be eligible for multiple types of programs that can help offset the cost of assisted living. For example, some veterans with specific income and disability factors may qualify for Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), which integrate both Medicare and Medicaid benefits. These programs may supplement VA health care programs.

Who Qualifies for VA Benefits for Assisted Living?

Not all veterans are eligible for VA benefits. To qualify for the program, you must:

— Be a war-era veteran with a qualifying discharge status, or

— Be the surviving spouse of a war-era veteran with an honorable discharge, and

— Need medical assistance

— Need financial assistance

Eligibility for VA programs, such as Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits, is determined on a case-by-case basis and involves a thorough review by the VA.

In most cases, veterans who’ve received a dishonorable discharge are not eligible for veterans’ benefits.

Although millions of Americans qualify for at least one VA program that can be used to pay for assisted living, only around 5% of veterans take advantage of the benefits available to them, Eisenberg notes.

Getting the word out about VA benefits for assisted living to retired or discharged service members is important because the aid can be significant, says Roxanne Sorensen, an aging life care specialist and owner of Elder Care Solutions of WNY, a case management consultancy in upstate New York.

Unlike Medicare, the VA does pay for some elements of assisted living as part of its suite of health care benefits. Sorensen notes that this federal money helps her clients “stretch what their investments or savings can do.” It can buy them perhaps a year or two instead of having to use up all thei money in their checking and savings accounts, or invested in annuities and other funds.

How to Access Your VA Benefits

To get the benefits you’ve earned, you’ll need to be proactive. Start with your local VA medical center, visit the VA’s website or call the VA health benefits hotline at 877-222-8387. You must ask and apply rather than wait passively for the VA to find you.

To access these benefits, all of the following conditions must be met:

— You’re signed up for VA health care.

— The VA concludes that you need a specific service to help with ongoing treatment and personal care.

— The services or space in a care setting are available near you.

The VA may also consider these additional factors:

— Service-connected disability status

— Insurance coverage

Applying for benefits can be confusing and complicated, but these steps can help:

— Talk with your primary care doctor. Discuss your health care needs now and what’s coming in the near future. Eisenberg notes that you’ll need a primary care physician at the VA to document the type of care you need.

— Check with your local VA. Staff at your local VA can answer your questions and help guide you through the process of applying for benefits.

— Contact your state’s veterans service officers. Staffers here are usually state employees who’ve been trained to manage VA cases. They can help you understand your options at no cost. If you need further assistance, veterans’ organizations like the American Legion can also provide support. “They can act as your personal benefits guides, making sure you get everything you’re entitled to,” Eisenberg says.

— Contact a private advisor. There are also numerous private agencies nationwide that help. Do your homework and seek out help from a reputable resource — namely, a VA-accredited individual or organization. You can check the VA’s database to see if someone you’re considering working with is accredited.

— Reach out to your local Area Agency on Aging. Many communities partner with organizations that have specialized expertise in assessing eligibility and procuring benefits for veterans.

How to Apply for VA Benefits

Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for VA benefits.

1. Gather the necessary documents.

To apply for basic veteran’s health benefits, you’ll need the following documents on hand:

— Your most recent tax return

— Account numbers for your current health insurance provider

— Social Security numbers for yourself and your spouse

— A current Social Security award letter. This is the letter issued annually that details your monthly Social Security benefits for the following year.

— An application for health benefits from the VA, called VA Form 10-10EZ

— Your discharge or separation papers (DD Form 214). You can request a copy from the National Archives if you don’t have one.

— A copy of your marriage certificate if you’re married

— A copy of a death certificate if you’re the surviving spouse who’s applying for benefits

— Financial information, including bank statements and statements about any stocks, bonds or annuities you may own

— A doctor’s letter that lists your current diagnosis, prognosis and details about your ability to care for yourself

— A letter from your nursing home, if you already live in one, stating that you’re a resident

— A list of medications, recent medical bills and insurance statements detailing your recent medical expenditures

— A list of all doctors and health care institutions you’ve visited within the last year (Use the VA Medical Expense Report to build this list.)

— Documentation showing you’re a legal guardian applying on behalf of your ward, if applicable

— Your employment history, if you’re not yet 65

2. Fill out the forms.

You’ll need to start with VA Form 10-10EZ to kick off your benefits application, Eisenberg says.

“But please don’t go it alone,” she adds. “Veterans service officers can guide you through the process. There are veterans service offices in every county in this country.”

You’ll also need to fill out VA Form 21-527EZ for veterans and 21P-534EZ for surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of veterans.

3. Submit the application.

The VA will review the information you’ve provided and determine whether you’re eligible for benefits and, if so, what amount. They may also request additional information.

Applying for VA benefits can be complicated and takes time. An advisor with expertise in VA benefits can streamline and demystify the process.

Leverage Veterans Benefits Alongside Other Resources

Making a realistic assessment of your financial resources is important to ensuring you can access high-quality care for as long as possible, Wigginton says. Veterans’ benefits can help, but you likely have other resources too, including pensions, annuities and other assets.

Consulting with a financial advisor or elder law attorney can help you determine how you’ll pay for care. Starting this process early is preferable to jumping into a panicked decision late in the game.

“The challenges of aging are often compounded by waiting too long to consider your options,” Wigginton says. “Start talking about senior living options way before you have to make a decision.”

Explore Top-Rated Assisted Living Facilities With U.S. News

You can begin your search for the best assisted living facilities in your area today by exploring U.S. News’ comprehensive online database. The listing relies on data collected in 2024 during a survey of more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide.

The survey, which gathered more than 400,000 responses from residents and family members, asked about satisfaction with aspects of the community, such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining and activities. These ratings recognize communities that excel at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

More from U.S. News

Nursing Home Costs and How to Pay

Assisted Living vs. Nursing Homes: Which One Does My Mom Need?

When to Move From Assisted Living to a Nursing Home

Assisted Living Benefits for Veterans and Their Spouses originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/29/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.