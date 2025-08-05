Vestis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $676,000 in its…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $676,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $673.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.5 million.

