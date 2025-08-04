Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.03 billion. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.85 billion to $12 billion.

