Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $961,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.3 million.

