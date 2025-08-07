Vermilion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Thursday reported a loss of $168.7 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Thursday reported a loss of $168.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $320.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.