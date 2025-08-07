Verastem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.7 million.

