Veracyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $980,000 in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.6 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $496 million to $504 million.

