Venture X vs. AmEx Gold: Which Travel Card Will Serve Me Best Without an Outrageous Annual Fee?

Planning to shift to a more aggressive travel rewards strategy to score bigger earnings and higher-end perks? There are a few premium cards available. The problem? Annual fees — which some card issuers have recently increased — can be in the ballpark of $700 and up.

Luckily, there are cards like the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and the American Express® Gold Card that offer consumers something in between entry-level and high-end with more palatable annual fees. Learn more about each of these midtier cards to decide which one is best for your wallet and travel style.

What Is the Difference Between a Midtier and Premium Credit Card?

The highest level credit cards are mainly aimed at frequent travelers who want VIP-style perks and an opportunity to pile on travel rewards and other benefits. But what about the person who doesn’t spend quite enough on travel to maximize that type of card?

“Cards like the AmEx Gold and Capital One Venture X hit a better balance between everyday value and simplicity, especially for people who travel a few times a year,” says Megan Daniels, founder at Journey Currencies, a points and miles strategy blog. “It’s for people who pay for life as they go and want that spending to quietly fund their next vacation.”

In other words, if you’re someone who goes on a couple of big trips annually — and want your everyday bills to help fund it — these cards may be in your wheelhouse.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card vs. American Express® Gold Card

When comparing travel rewards credit cards, start by looking at the key features:

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card American Express® Gold Card Annual Fee $395 $325 See Rates & Fees Authorized Users No charge Additional Cards (up to the first five): $0 annual fee Sixth and up additional cards: $35 annual fee per card Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 in three months As high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 in six months Anniversary Bonus 10,000 miles None Travel Credit $300 annually on travel booked through Capital One Travel Book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com and receive a $100 credit toward eligible charges Earning Rate — 10 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars through Capital One — 5 miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One — 2 miles on all other purchases — Four points per dollar at restaurants worldwide (up to $50,000) — Four points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 annually) — Three points on flights — Two points on prepaid hotels and other eligible travel purchases booked through AmexTravel.com — One point on all other purchases Lounge Access Priority Pass; Capital One Lounge and Landing None Membership Reimbursement $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck None Transfer Partners 18 15

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Offers Simple Earnings and Premium Perks

If your credit card personality is such that you prefer simplicity over having to pay attention to category spending, then the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a lot of appeal. “Capital One doesn’t make you jump through a ton of hoops to recoup the value you are paying for the annual fee,” says Nick Serati, co-founder of the travel news and deal website Thriftytraveler.com.

Top Features

— An easy-to-beat fee. On the one hand, you have a $395 annual fee. However, the card offers a yearly $300 travel credit, which would bring your cost down to $95. Then, you also get a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, which equates to $100, actually putting you $5 ahead. And that’s not even counting earnings and other perks.

— Bargain-priced airport lounge access. Another winning feature is that it’s one of the only credit cards to offer airport lounge access without a sky-high fee. “What I love most is that you can get Priority Pass and Capital One Lounge access for essentially a net free annual fee,” says Daniels.

— Easy earnings structure. The flat earnings of 2 miles per dollar spent across all categories keeps things simple; only bookings through Capital One Travel earn higher rates.

— Cellphone protection. It’s always good to have this benefit in case your phone is stolen or damaged. Just pay for your cellphone bill with the card, and you’re covered up to $800.

Potential Drawback

While the $300 travel credit is easy to use, it does require booking through the Capital One Travel portal. “I’ve found it smooth for booking and making changes, but like any portal, it can be more limited than booking directly,” says Daniels.

If you’re the kind of traveler who frequently changes plans, though, she recommends checking cancellation policies and timelines carefully.

The American Express® Gold Card Excels at Everyday Spending Rewards

Credit card users who are all about maximizing their spending dollars are usually big fans of this card. “With four points on restaurants and U.S. grocery stores, it rewards two of the biggest spending categories for most households,” says Daniels. As long as you don’t mind tracking credits and making a few well-timed purchases, this card can really pay off, she adds.

Top Features

— Super earnings potential. Serati calls the earnings rate on restaurants and grocery stores unbeatable. “No other card offers this kind of return, and it’s a big reason why I keep the card,” he says. What’s more, you get three points per dollar on all booked flights, which can really boost your earnings if you’re a frequent flyer.

— A generous welcome offer. Cards in this tier always offer big rewards up front, but the potential to earn 100,000 points could be worth around $250 more than the Capital One Venture X offer. The minimum spending requirement of $6,000 is a bit higher, but you have six months to get it done.

— Statement credits. If you happen to be a regular Uber passenger or love Dunkin’ coffee, you’ll get back some of your spending in the form of monthly statement credits. While this is not a make-or-break card feature, it’s always nice to see money coming off your balance.

Potential Drawbacks

The biggest downside is the structure of the statement credits, says Daniels. “Some credits can be loaded into an app and used over time, some must be split into biannual purchases, and some are monthly use-it-or-lose-it,” she says.

In other words, it takes some effort to earn the credits, and you get them in dribs and drabs. “It may be harder than expected to get real value from them,” says Daniels.

Should You Get the American Express® Gold Card or Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card?

Get the American Express® Gold Card if you:

— Spend a good amount on dining, groceries and airfare and can maximize that spend

— Aren’t interested in airport lounge access (or already get it with another card)

— Think you will be able to take advantage of some of the statement credits

Go with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card if you:

— Want airport lounge access at a bargain annual fee price

— Prefer a simple earnings structure

— Are comfortable booking at least $300 worth of travel via the Capital One Travel portal to earn your annual credit

Final Thoughts

“It will be interesting to see if Capital One can keep the Venture X annual fee at $395,” says Serati, but for now, he feels it’s a great deal. “Capital One could raise it by $100, and it would still be substantially cheaper than its biggest competitors from AmEx, Chase and Citi.”

On the other hand, for households that do most of their spending on food, it’s hard not to give the American Express Gold card a try. “That’s an unbeatable return and the big reason why I am willing to deal with the monthly statement credits it provides,” says Serati.

