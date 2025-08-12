Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Venture Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Venture Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 2:01 PM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported earnings of $435 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up