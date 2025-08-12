Venture Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported earnings of $435 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported earnings of $435 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VG

