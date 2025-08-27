Veeva: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $200.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $789.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $793 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $7.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.