Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.

