Valvoline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $56.5…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $56.5 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $439 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.