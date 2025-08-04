V2X: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.4 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.5 billion.

