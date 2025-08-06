USA Compression: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.6 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

