US Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $224 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

