Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $143.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.58.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

