Ur Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

