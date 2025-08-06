Upwork: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.7…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.7 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $194.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $195 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.14 to $1.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $765 million to $775 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

