Universal Technical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $204.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.6 million.

