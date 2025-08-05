Uniti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $96.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $10.7 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, posted revenue of $300.7 million in the period.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.