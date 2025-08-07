United Parks & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80.1 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $490.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.5 million.

