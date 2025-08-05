United Fire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period.

