Unifi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $138.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.3 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $571.3 million.

