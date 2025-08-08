Under Armour: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 2 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.