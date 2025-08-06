UMH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Freehold, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $19.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.5 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.