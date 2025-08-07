Ultralife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported profit of $879,000 in its second…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported profit of $879,000 in its second quarter.

The Newark, New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period.

