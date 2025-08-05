Ultragenyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $115 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $115 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.17.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.7 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $670 million.

