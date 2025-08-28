Ulta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $260.9…

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $23.85 to $24.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $12 billion to $12.1 billion.

