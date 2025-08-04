UFP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Monday reported profit of $17.2 million in…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Monday reported profit of $17.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period.

