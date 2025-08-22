Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported earnings of $266.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported earnings of $266.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.57 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $759.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $711.9 million, or $11.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

