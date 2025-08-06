Uber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 63 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $12.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.