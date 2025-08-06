U.S. Physical Therapy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.4 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $197.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

