U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $142.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

