Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $374 million to $376 million.

