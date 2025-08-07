Twilio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.4 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

